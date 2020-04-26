Bukayo Saka is a wanted man in Germany.

Arsenal face a fight to keep hold of exciting youngster Bukayo Saka amid concerns over his contract situation.

The talented 18-year-old has just over a year left to run on his current Gunners contract, and Borussia Dortmund are one of the main teams showing an interest in his situation, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report also suggests Bayern Munich are interested in Saka, and it’s clear Arsenal would do well to tie the wonderkid down to a new deal as soon as possible.

The England youth international started out as an attacking midfielder but has excelled as a left-back in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, showing similar potential to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as an attack-minded full-back.

It’s easy to see why the likes of Dortmund and Bayern would be interested in the teenager, but it would be a huge blow to lose him at this early stage of his career when he has so much more to offer at Arsenal.