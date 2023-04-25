Arsenal’s Simply MUST Defeat Manchester City tomorrow!

Arsenal’s Draw against Southampton Means the Gunners Simply MUST Defeat Manchester City

There is no arguing that Arsenal has had its best season in the English Premier League in the last 20 years. Since “The Invincibles” in season 2003-2004, Arsenal hasn’t found the formula to success. However, the team seems closer to winning the EPL now than ever before, so fans are hoping for the best.

While we’re on the topic of the English Premier League, we have a few more matches to keep an eye on. Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the table, meaning that one of them will be the winner. Sadly, following Arsenal’s draw against Southampton this week, the Gunners have to win the clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Draw

Even though fans and players expected Arsenal to win the match against The Saints, things didn’t go as planned. By the 85th minute, Arsenal were still losing 3-1, but Odegaard scored Arsenal’s second in the 88th minute after a nice interchange with White, before Saka took advantage of the Saints failure to clear the ball to score at the dead end and make sure Arsenal left with a point.

This result was not good for The Gunners because the team threw away yet another two pints after the draw with West Ham the week before.

Arsenal’s upcoming matches

Following the draw against Southampton, Saka and the rest will have to go all out against Manchester City. This will undoubtedly be the most crucial game of the season for Arsenal because a loss will put them in a really bad position to deny Pep Guardiola’s men another title.

It is worth knowing that Manchester City won the last clash between the two at the Emirates, and the team has had excellent results recently. The Cityzens definitely have an advantage at home, but Arsenal is closer to winning the EPL than ever before, so the team will give everything it has.

After the match versus City, Arsenal has to go up against Chelsea, followed by the clash against Newcastle United. Both matches will be incredibly difficult, especially the one against The Magpies. The latter has been in excellent form recently and will want to continue winning at St. James’ Park.

Following these 3 epic clashes, Arsenal has to play against Brighton & Hove Albion, followed by Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers. All Arsenal fans hope that their favorite team will win, but it definitely won’t be easy.

Yet, a victory against City will fill us all with confidence and put the team in a really good position to lift the English Premier League trophy for the first time in 20 years.

The biggest game of the season is nearly upon us!!!!.

COYG!!