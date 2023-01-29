Arsenal’s League game against Man City “will be a very different match”

Arsenal should be proud of their loss to Manchester City. After the game, Pep Guardiola explained why Arsenal is such a difficult opponent for his team to face due to their effective tactical set-up.

In a month in which Manchester City has played Chelsea and Manchester United, Gooners should find it comforting to hear Pep’s description of how Arsenal made it hard for his team. “I didn’t expect this approach with this courage, the man-for-man, when this happens, it makes the process difficult,” said Pep after the 1-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal.

“In the second half, we make contact more than usual with Erling [Haaland]. It’s what you have to do.”

It is safe to say that Pep was concerned about how Arsenal came prepared to face him. Considering the two sides are yet to meet each other in the PL, with their first encounter coming in two weeks, Arteta must have a perfect idea on how to skin the Cityzens.

However, one could argue that you never use the same trick twice. Fortunately, Arteta is aware of this, and his admission of changing things up should serve as a “warning” to Pep.

“I think it will be a very different match from both sides, probably with different personnel as well,” said Arteta about the upcoming duel with Man City after the FA Cup defeat to the PL defending champs.

“That’s it; we tried to compete here and win today. We came here to win the game, and unfortunately, we haven’t. The next match will hopefully be different.

“I have a lot of time to think about and prepare for that game—the same that Pep will have.

“We’ll review the match and try to do what is best for us, to nullify and create issues for opponents, like we always do.”

Sam P