Arteta doesn’t want to change Declan Rice too much “let him express his personality”

Mikel Arteta wants Declan Rice to succeed at the Emirates; he does not want him to fail. The Arsenal manager believes the 24-year-old is already a great player and wants to guarantee that his abilities are fully utilised in order to improve him.

According to Arteta speaking on Arsenal.com, the boss has identified the major worry he hopes Arsenal does not make with Declan Rice, as he admitted, “(Rice) He is a player that is already excellent, so we have to make sure that we don’t make him worse!”

The Arsenal manager emphasised the need for Rice to express his personality and play the game in his own way. While Arteta aims to help him improve certain aspects of his game, he wants to ensure that Rice’s natural abilities are not stifled.

“We want him to put on the quality and abilities that he has and let him express his personality and the way he thinks about the game in the right way. If we can help him with a few things, that’s what we will try to do, but we’ll try to accommodate his qualities into the team to be better.”

Arsenal made a significant decision a few weeks ago when they agreed to pay £105 million to West Ham for Rice. Many anticipate him to succeed, and hopefully he does, as Guardiola has now admitted (as per MEN) how crucial he can be to a team while noting that the now Arsenal midfielder snubbed his side: “He decided to go to Arsenal, so all the best. He’s a really important player.

“He’s a really nice guy, and for the national team, he is and will be important. Arsenal bought an incredible player.”

Surely if both Guardiola and Arteta thinks he is incredible, then who are Arsenal fans to disagree?

Sam P

