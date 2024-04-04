Bayern Munich sweating over the fitness of key player ahead of Arsenal showdown

Bayern Munich faces Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals next week as both clubs bid to reach the next round.

Arsenal has impressed upon their return to the competition, while Bayern has been a regular favourite to win it.

The Germans are considered one of Europe’s top sides, so Arsenal goes into knowing they face a tough opponent, but it is not as easy as that.

Bayern is having a poor domestic season, and they will be keen to win the Champions League in Harry Kane’s first season in Bavaria.

As both clubs prepare for the match, Sports Bild has delivered an update on the fitness front, which might be good news for Arsenal.

The report reveals Leroy Sane is still missing training for the Germans ahead of the game, and there is a chance he might miss the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sane is a key player for Bayern Munich, and they want him on the squad for that game.

However, if he misses the fixture, it will be good news for us because that would mean one less threat for us to worry about.

But our players must prepare for the game as if they are facing the strongest Bayern side possible.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.