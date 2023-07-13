Dan’s JustArsenal readers 2023/23 Fantasy League – Would you like to join up?

Hi JustArsenal readers,

Some of you have you have been asking about a JustArsenal Fantasy Premier League game so that we can all compete with each other like we do with the EPL Predictions League.

Obviously we have stilln got a month until the season begins but let’s see what the numbers are like.

All you need to do is sing up with the link to the Premier League Fantasy League is regicter your interest in the comments below, and once you have signed up and chosen your team, you can contact me by email and we will send you the code so that you are invited to join our JustArsenal League.

Dan will post a reminder around his predictions game as we get good participation in that, so maybe you could enter both this coming season….

Click on the link to sign up…

Remember that you can change your team at any moment right up until the games for the week kick-off.

It’s all part of the fun of supporting Arsenal in our title-winning seaon!

Anyone who would like to send an article showing readers your choices and the reasons why, feel gree to do that as well…

Dan

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/4x0d47