Declan Rice urges Arsenal fans to stay calm “We’re in an unbelievable position”

Arsenal lost 2-0 against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. The match saw both teams compete furiously for supremacy; the Gunners dominated the first half, but Villa dominated the second half.

The game could have ended in a tie, but Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey broke the deadlock in the dying moments, scoring the opener in the 84th minute, sparking wild celebrations among the away fans. Ollie Watkins quickly doubled Villa’s advantage with a superb strike in the 87th minute, leaving Arsenal reeling after the late surge.

Despite Arsenal’s brave attempts throughout the game, including exceptional performances from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard (in the first half), and Declan Rice, they were unable to secure the three points required to return to the top of the league. Arsenal’s setback keeps them second in the Premier League rankings, trailing Manchester City by two points with six games remaining.

Most Gooners believe they may have once again bottled up the Premier League title race, but Gunner Declan Rice remains steadfast, stressing the team’s unrelenting concentration and commitment to fight for league glory.

The record Arsenal signing stated: “It’s not over yet. We’re in an unbelievable position. We’re still ready; we’re still fully focused on what we want to do and what we can achieve.”

“There’s going to be many more twists and turns in the Premier League. Anything can happen.”

🔴⚪️ Declan Rice: "It’s not over yet. We’re in an unbelievable position. We’re still ready, we’re still fully focused on what we want to do and what we can achieve". "There’s going to be many more twists and turns in the Premier League. Anything can happen". pic.twitter.com/umyICtimIn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024

Although the result is unfortunate, our Gunners must move on as soon as possible. They must win the second leg of the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in order to advance to the semifinals.

With a Champions League semi-final spot secured, the Gunners have no option but to pull off a perfect run in the league from now until the end of the season; pick six wins out of six. Though it is evident that Arsenal’s title ambitions are dependent on Man City dropping points, failing to drop any on their part is the only way they can capitalise on a City slip.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.