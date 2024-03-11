Former Gunner advises Arsenal on two transfer targets

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has commented on the Gunners’ interest in Ivan Toney and Nico Williams.

The Gunners are eyeing both attackers in their bid to further strengthen their squad in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s men are having a fantastic season and could potentially become the champions of England by the end of this campaign.

However, many insist that they need to sign a new striker, which is why they have been linked with a move for Toney.

Toney was banned for the first half of this season, and Arsenal is closely monitoring the Brentford man to assess if he is still as good as they believe.

Williams is considered the ideal backup for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka and has been in fantastic form at Athletic Bilbao.

Petit says Arsenal will do well to sign both, but a striker is a more pressing need. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Can Arsenal both get both Williams and Toney?

“Arsenal are a young team and if you asked me I’d have both, but if I made a choice I think a striker would be better so Toney, although it would be good to have competition for [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Bukayo] Saka.”

Signing Toney and Williams would be superb and we must not let our current fine run of form stop us from investing in our attack in the summer.

