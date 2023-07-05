Is Lavia or Tchouameni set to be Arsenal’s last midfield signing?

Arsenal would love to lift the 2023–24 PL title, why wouldn’t they? Last season, they showed that they could lead the pack but unfortunately, they failed to win the league. Fueled by the frustrations of not winning the league, Arteta finally devised a perfect plan for how he would win it next season.

The Spaniard’s plan entailed injecting higher quality into his squad. In detail, he was to sign at least three midfielders (one attacking and two defensive), a right back, and a center back. And as it stands, things are going according to plan.

In defense, with the expected arrival of Jurrien Timber it is believed Arteta feels he will have filled the transfer needs.

In the Ajax defender, the Gunners feel they have a right back and a defender in the sense that, between Timber and White, whoever doesn’t play at right back is an option at central defense. Arteta has already guaranteed himself two arrivals at midfield. Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. He is now short of a central midfielder to have his dream transfer and be guaranteed to be strong enough to win the league next season. By now, Gooners should be asking themselves who this mysterious midfielder could be the last piece of Arteta’s summer puzzle.

Aurelien Tchoumeni, the Real Madrid man, could be on the move after the arrival of Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last week, reports suggested Arsenal wanted him and anyone who’s watched the Frenchman should know how incredible he is. But the problem with his move is whether Arsenal can afford his transfer after all the money they are spending on the other deals.

If Tchoumeni is expensive, Romeo Lavia, who’s also been linked, could be the economical transfer option to crown Arsenal’s summer business. The problem with Lavia’s swoop could be that Liverpool is pushing to sign him, and Chelsea is also an admirer.

Arsenal’s advantage is that the Belgian reportedly wants them if they can afford him. He wants to play in the Champions League and work under Arteta, and he is attracted to the Arsenal project.

Lavia or Tchouameni, whoever joins, could be the last piece of Arteta’s jigsaw to win the PL next season.

Who do you think would be the best buy for Arsenal out of the two?