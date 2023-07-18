Jorginho reveals how he convinced Havertz to join him at Arsenal

Jorginho recently revealed that when he heard rumours of Kai Havertz potentially moving to Arsenal, he actively encouraged the German midfielder to join the Gunners. Jorginho himself made a switch from Chelsea to Arsenal in January, and his presence played a pivotal role in bolstering Arsenal’s title challenge as they vied with Manchester City.

Now, Jorginho is eager to continue making significant contributions to Arsenal’s campaign in the upcoming season. While some Arsenal fans may not always be thrilled with signings from Chelsea, it’s evident that Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has a fondness for dealings with the Blues.

Arteta’s surprising acquisition of Havertz from Chelsea caught many off guard, and Jorginho disclosed that he had a part to play in the success of this transfer. With the upcoming season on the horizon, both Jorginho and Havertz will be aiming to make their mark and further elevate Arsenal’s prospects on the pitch.

The Euro 2020 winner revealed to Arsenal’s YouTube channel:

‘It’s very nice.

‘When I heard there was a possibility, I called him straight away. I said “is this true?” He said “yeah, it’s possible”. I was like, “you need to come!”

‘I just wanted the best for everyone… everyone wins. He wins because it’s a good project for him and it’s going to be amazing for the club and the team as well. So it was a win-win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho may not have influenced Havertz’s decision to move to the Emirates, but having a former teammate at the club already will help the German to settle quickly.

Their bond could also help the team on the pitch as we chase glory in different competitions next season.

