Jurrien Timber’s brother tells Arsenal fans he is on his way

Another leak in Arsenal’s transfer business!

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber’s move to Arsenal appears to be confirmed by his brother, who posted an image on Instagram showing a farewell party celebrating the transfer.

The picture featured a giant banner displaying Timber in a Gunners kit surrounded by balloons, along with a message indicating the move to London.

The Dutchman is set to join Arsenal in a £40 million deal, with the majority of the fee paid up front and add-ons included. The 22-year-old has already undergone a medical and is expected to be officially unveiled by the London side in the coming days.

Jurrien Timber’s brother, Shamier, on Instagram story. “See you in the streets of London.” ❤️ #afc pic.twitter.com/dh25RAUzj7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 9, 2023

While Timber was spotted back in the Netherlands attending an Ajax pre-season friendly, it seems that the brief return was merely to bid farewell to his former club and say his goodbyes before joining his new teammates at Arsenal.

The Dutch defender’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium coincides with the imminent announcement of Declan Rice’s club-record move to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has expressed his plans to utilize Timber as an inverted right-back, competing with Ben White as well as Takehiro Tomiyasu for a starting role.

Known for his proficiency in passing, pace, football intelligence and composed ball control, Timber’s aerial ability and lack of height have been subject to some scrutiny. However, his return to Ajax’s training ground ahead of the move indicates his determination to be in peak condition and hit the ground running at Arsenal.

BREAKING: Ajax's Jurrien Timber has completed his medical ahead of his transfer to Arsenal, with formal confirmation of a £38m deal expected soon 💰🔴 pic.twitter.com/Y0r7kVaLDT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2023

It remains to be seen when Timber and Rice will join the rest of the Arsenal squad, as the team has traveled to Germany for a short pre-season camp. They will then return to the UK before flying to the USA for further preparations.

The new arrivals may have the opportunity to train with other international players, such as Bukayo Saka, in a smaller group at Arsenal’s training ground, London Colney.

The signing of Jurrien Timber signifies Arsenal’s intent to strengthen their defensive options and adds depth to Arteta’s squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Fans will be excited to see the trio of Kai Havertz, Rice and Timber in an Arsenal shirt this season. It will certainly get them going right from the start.

Writer – Yash Bisht

