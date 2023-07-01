Liverpool’s Dutch star endorses Arsenal’s pursuit of Jurrien Timber

Liverpool star heaps praise on serious Arsenal target

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, declaring that the 21-year-old is even better than he was at the same age. Van Dijk’s comments came last year prior to the World Cup after his countryman made a strong case for a starting spot.

Speaking to reporters, Van Dijk spoke highly of Timber’s talent and development, stating, “I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now. I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential.”

The Liverpool center-back went on to express his hopes for Timber’s future, saying, “Hopefully he can develop further. Then he will be all right, I think.”

£43.5 million for Jurrien Timber can't be real, is it!? The guy just turned 22, is as mature as a 30 year old veteran, can't be pressed, and can play as a centre back, traditional right back or inverted fullback to a special, special standard. The way Arsenal operate is WILD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ICvlYwhSPd — EBL (@EBL2017) June 29, 2023

Van Dijk’s endorsement of Timber’s abilities adds weight to the growing recognition of the Ajax prodigy. Despite Manchester United’s reported failure to secure his signature in the last summer transfer window, Timber’s performances have garnered attention from top clubs.

With his immense potential and impressive skills, it appears that the young defender’s future is indeed promising.

The Gunners are about to sign the Dutch international for just £36m plus £4m in add-ons, and no one can raise eyebrows on that due to the defender’s talent.

Timber won’t turn 23 until next year which further states how much he can improve at the Emirates Stadium under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

The center-back, who is equally adept at playing left back and defensive midfielder, has appeared 121 times for his current employers Ajax, while also making 15 appearances for his national side Netherlands.

There is already a lot of excitement regarding Timber among the Arsenal fan base. The young man would have some pressure to perform well, but not any doubts certainly!

Yash Bisht

