Premier League club reignites interest in Arsenal star looking for game time

Aaron Ramsdale is back in the spotlight as a transfer target for a Premier League club.

The English goalkeeper lost his place in the Arsenal team at the start of this season after David Raya moved to the Emirates.

Ramsdale has not been getting much game time and only featured in the Brentford matches in the league because Raya is on loan from the Bees.

With the risk of losing his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024, the goalie is now planning on changing clubs in the summer.

Ramsdale knows he will have opportunities to play at several other top clubs both at home and abroad, and he is betting on himself to make a move in the summer.

He already has a suitor from the Premier League, as a report from The Sun claims Newcastle has reignited their interest in securing his signature.

The Magpies have one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, Nick Pope, but they want Ramsdale to provide competition for the starting position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a fine goalie and should get more than enough chances to play at Newcastle.

However, the goalie will also struggle to play ahead of Pope, and he must decide whether to stay on the bench at Arsenal or Newcastle.

