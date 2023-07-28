Romano says only a big offer will persuade Arsenal to sell star this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Partey is expected to stay at Arsenal for the upcoming season unless a substantial offer arrives for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Partey holds a crucial role at the Emirates and has been an integral part of Arsenal’s squad. Despite Arsenal reinforcing their midfield during this transfer window with the signing of Declan Rice, Partey’s position at the club remains secure.

There were previous links to Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia for a potential transfer, but those reports have yet to materialise into concrete offers.

After losing Granit Xhaka, Arsenal is eager to retain Partey, one of their key players in the midfield. The player himself also appears willing to stay and continue contributing to the team.

Mikel Arteta recently confirmed Partey’s continuation at the club, and Romano’s assessment aligns with this stance on the future of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

He said on his Here We Go Podcast:

“Also, the feeling is that it will only change with a big proposal, otherwise Arsenal are very happy to continue with Thomas Partey, I’m also told that he returned to pre-season in very good shape and a good mentality and Mikel Arteta is very happy with his approach.

“Arteta is very happy with the player and how he’s beginning this new season, so everything is under control with Arsenal and Thomas Partey.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we have bolstered our midfield with some new players, Partey is one man we still need in the current squad.

Rice might struggle to settle in and we would need Partey to keep playing to ensure we keep the standard we had last season.

