Should Arsenal sign Liverpool midfielder? Former Gunner has his say

Nigel Winterburn urges Arsenal to be careful about signing Adam Lallana.

The Liverpool midfielder is a free agent at the end of this season with the Reds seemingly unwilling to give him a new deal.

Liverpool does hold the power to extend his current deal for one more season, however, following the acquisition of Takumi Minamino, the Reds are set to let the former Southampton man run down his current deal.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the midfielder, the Gunners are joined by Tottenham and Leicester City in their bid to land him, but Nigel Winterburn has warned the Gunners to be careful about taking a punt on the midfielder.

Lallana, on his day, is one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable players because of his masterful use of both feet. However, injury has ravaged his career and it is very unlikely that he will ever go for long without injury again.

This season has been arguably the longest Lallana has gone without getting injured and it could mean that Liverpool has finally found a way to manage his fitness.

However, Winterburn still believes that he is too much of a risk for Arsenal to take on at this stage of their revival.

According to Team Talk, Winterburn said: “Lallana is a player I like but he has had so many injuries problems,”

“When you’re looking to bring players in for the first team or even the squad, you have to be careful.

Winterburn is obviously correct here, Lallana is injury prone and it is hard to justify taking on a player aged 31 when there are probably better options within the club already.