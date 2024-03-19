Which of these five top strikers should Arsenal target this summer?

Mikel Arteta plans to strengthen his attack during the summer transfer window by apparently looking to add a proven striker to his squad.

With this clear, a number of top forwards have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish tabloid Nacional has attempted to identify the five forwards that Arsenal are interested in.

They deny reports that Arsenal would attempt to sign Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Raphinha. A few weeks ago, it was claimed that Barcelona would want to sell the two to reduce their pay costs, and Arsenal was apparently interested in both. However, Nacional reports that the Gunners will not pursue the two; instead, they’re targeting these five forwards.

– Ivan Toney (the club is considering a move for).

– Benjamin Sesko (his £43 million offer is too tempting).

– Viktor Gyokeres (for whom the club is reportedly willing to spend £85 million).

– Mathys Tel at Bayern Munich has apparently captured their attention.

– Victor Osimhen (is a major target, but there are concerns about his price tag).

With these five strikers targets, it may come down to who Arteta wants the most.

Given the Gunners’ ambition to strengthen the squad all-around, it may also come down to who is inexpensive; a transfer for a winger, a midfielder, and a goalkeeper might all be in the works.

That being said, with all of the transfer talk surrounding the Arsenal attack, it is nearly guaranteed that our Gunners’ offense will be significantly improved next season.

But which of those choices do you think would fit into Arteta’s plans the best?

