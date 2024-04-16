Arsenal is increasingly likely to table an offer for Swedish goal machine

As Viktor Gyokeres continues to find the net for Sporting Club in Portugal, Arsenal’s interest in the striker remains unwavering.

The former Coventry player has impressively scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions this season.

His remarkable form places him among the most prolific strikers in Europe, prompting speculation of a move to a bigger club at the end of the season.

Arsenal, in need of a new striker, has been monitoring Gyokeres for several months, preparing to make a move in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners believe the striker possesses the qualities required to elevate their team to the next level and are poised to pursue him.

While other players such as Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ivan Toney are also being considered by Arsenal, a report from Sport Witness suggests that Gyokeres is their primary target.

The report indicates that Arsenal could initiate their pursuit of Gyokeres in the coming weeks, as he continues to demonstrate his suitability for the role they seek to fill.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to sign a clinical striker to make our team as good as possible and if that turns out to be Gyokeres we will be happy.

The key thing is to sign a striker and ensure we sign someone who has goals in him.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…