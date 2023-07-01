Arsenal is set to make a huge financial leap above Tottenham in the next campaign

Arsenal’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League after a four-year absence is expected to bring significant financial rewards to the club.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have reestablished themselves as contenders for a top-four finish, securing their return to the prestigious club competition.

Participation in the Champions League not only provides exciting football nights for fans but also presents a lucrative opportunity for Arsenal in terms of financial gains.

According to reports from Football Insider, Arsenal is projected to generate substantial matchday revenue, surpassing previous figures. This financial boost is expected to outstrip the earnings of their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who will not be participating in any European competition next season.

The report suggests that Arsenal’s earnings from the Champions League could exceed £100 million, a considerable sum that highlights the significance of their return to the elite competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the biggest club in north London and expect our players to make an impression in the Champions League.

We are returning after a long time away, but everyone knows the importance of winning games and reaching the knockout stages.

If our players give their best performances during the campaign, we can be sure we will deliver some fine performances in the competition.

