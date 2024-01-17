Arsenal may have to wait for summer to nab this top Serie A hitman

It is no secret that Arsenal wants to improve their striking. There is reason to anticipate that a top striker will arrive this winter or in the summer.

Although it is unclear who this striker will be, it may be Joshua Zirkzee. Arsenal, like Manchester United, have been heavily linked with a move for the Bologna striker.

The 22-year-old has shown promise as Thiago Motta’s striker, with eight goals and four assists across all competitions.

Signing him this winter would have cost the club £50 million. Arsenal, who are unable to spend much at the moment, cannot afford to complete the transaction, but it may be a blessing in disguise.

🆕🔴 News #Zirkzee: The 22 y/o striker is one of the transfer targets for ManUtd in the summer window! Bosses with a high opinion of his quality and development. This Serie A season: 7 goals and 2 assists ✔️ ➡️ #MUFC already inquired about a possible transfer now. But Bologna… pic.twitter.com/r5YfK2SZhP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

With Manchester United also unlikely to complete such a deal due to their own financial difficulties, the belief is that no other team will step up for Zirkzee this winter.

If the former Bayern Munich star remains at Bologna until the summer, there are likely to be even more suitors for the youngster, but surely Arsenal will be a lot more appealing than Man United?

If moves for Declan Rice (wanted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (wanted by Real Madrid) demonstrate anything, it’s that Arsenal has become more appealing to players. I believe that if the Dutchman continues at Bologna until the end of the season and Arsenal are in a transfer battle with another team he will select the Gunners.

Daniel O

