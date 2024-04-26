Arsenal suffers a huge blow in their bid to sign Sporting Club star

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres, as he looks set to remain at Sporting Club.

The Gunners are one of several clubs tracking the Swedish goal machine, who has only spent a season at the club.

Gyokeres is on track to score over 40 goals by the end of this season and has been tipped to move to a bigger club in the summer.

Arsenal is competing with some of the top clubs on the continent to sign him as soon as possible, and they won’t be pleased with the latest update on his future.

Gyokeres, along with other top-performing stars at Sporting, could easily be allowed to leave if the club loses its highly-rated manager, Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has been linked with the Liverpool and Barcelona jobs and recently held talks with West Ham.

However, it appears he is set to stay, which will be a blow to clubs interested in their players, including Gyokeres.

A report on Sport Witness reveals that if Amorim remains at Sporting, the club will not sell its key players, and Gyokeres is among those who could potentially stay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Amorim has played an important role in the success of Gyokeres, and he might also have no problems staying in Portugal if his manager remains at the club.

