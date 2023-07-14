Australia could excel in the Women’s World Cup, with home advantage for the Matilda’s by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand beginning July 20th. The Australian women’s national team, known as The Matildas, is one of the teams Gooners will be rooting for, with 2 key Arsenal players in their ranks. Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and the rest of the Matildas will have to work hard to make history by winning the World Cup.

Spurs’ Manager Ange Postecoglu recently extended his best wishes for his country’s World Cup participation. In his message, he counseled them to use the opportunity to place Australia on the map as a women’s football superpower.

“To Tony and all the girls, I just want to wish you all the very best in the World Cup,” Postecoglou said in a video on Optus Sport.

“Go hard, girls.

“This is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Tournament on home soil, reminiscent of us winning the Asian Cup with the Socceroos.

“You can create history, and I’ve got no doubt you will.

“Do your best; I know you will, and you’ve got everyone’s support, whether that’s back home or over here in London. Go well.”

The Matildas are in Group B and begin their World Cup campaign against Katie McCabe‘s Ireland on July 20th. Following Ireland, they will face Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27th. After facing Nigeria, the Matildas will have four days off before meeting Cloe Lacasse‘s Canada. The Matildas, rated 10th in the world, are not favorites to win the World Cup, but they could benefit from having the 12th man in their corner – the home advantage, as the Lionesses did when they won Euro 2022 on home soil last summer. Playing at home, the Matilda’s could very well excel in this tournament.

