De Zerbi follows Rob Edwards in praising Arsenal ahead of crucial clash

The other day, Luton manager Rob Edwards discussed what makes Arsenal stronger in the title battle. He stated that Arsenal can match any tactics that other teams throw at them. Well, just days after a rival manager openly praised Arsenal as a team, another rival manager is doing the same.

Arsenal face Brighton on Saturday evening, and their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, spoke honestly about his thoughts on Arsenal. He stated that he believes Arsenal are the best team in the league. He does not think they are the same as Liverpool, but he is concerned that when they play well, it will be bad news for everyone. Of which he also revealed how he highly appreciates Mikel Arteta as a coach.

When asked if he thought Arsenal are the best team “Yes,” said De Zerbi. “They are one of the best but different style to Liverpool,” he added. “When Arsenal play well, it is very difficult for everybody.”

“They play always with a big intensity, with courage.”

Listening to the Italian tactician speak, you can’t help but be optimistic about this Arsenal team. Having said that, the Gunners have a game to win on Saturday evening. Brighton has proven to be a challenging opponent for our boys. The Gunners’ 2-0 triumph over them at the Emirates in December was only their second in their last five games meetings; hopefully, it will be three in six tomorrow.

With eight games remaining, Arsenal only needs to win, and keep winning, and hope Liverpool drop points at some point. Maybe against Man United?

sam p

