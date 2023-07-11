Ex-Gunner suggests six more players that should be leaving Arsenal this summer

Ex-Gunners man names players he would like out of Emirates Stadium

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has provided his insight on players he believes should leave the club this summer, including Nicolas Pepe, in order to strengthen the squad.

Smith suggests that the Gunners should consider offloading several players to make way for new signings and improve the team’s chances of success.

Smith specifically highlights Folarin Balogun, who has attracted interest from foreign clubs, and acknowledges that the young forward may need to seek opportunities elsewhere in order to secure regular playing time.

🚨 Alan Smith Casts Doubts on Kieran Tierney's Fit in Arteta's System ⚽️ Smith, speaking to Gambling Zone, suggested a style mismatch: "It seems that he's not quite an Arteta player in terms of his playing style, but as a personality, he is." 🔁 As transfer rumours swirl, Smith… pic.twitter.com/3u8wnTyGK2 — Arsenal Informer (@ars_informer) July 10, 2023

The player turned pundit/commentator told Gambling Zone, “From Balogun’s point of view, he will be thinking more about how much game time he’s going to get… he may have to leave the football club.”

Regarding Nicolas Pepe, the Englishman believes that the London side should attempt to recoup some of the £72 million they spent on the Ivorian winger. Smith stated, “Nicolas Pepe, I haven’t seen too much about him in the papers regarding a move…it’d be great to recoup some of that because I don’t think Arteta is a massive fan.”

The 60yo further recommends the departures of Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga. He suggests that Holding, while a valued team player, may not possess the required level of ability to meet Arsenal’s ambitions.

🚨| Arsenal are exploring the "potential exit routes" for Nicolas Pépé, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi-Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Cédric Soares. [via @markmcadamtv]. pic.twitter.com/S4xkv5hBkl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 3, 2023

Smith added, “Holding is great in the dressing room…but he is probably a level below where you need to be for Arsenal.”

As for Tavares and Lokonga, two promising youngsters, the former striker, who scored 101 goals for Arsenal, while also racking up three for England, believes their potential departures could create space in the squad for new signings.

He stated, “Players like Tavares and Lokonga, promising youngsters, could move on. Arteta certainly does need to get two or three players off of the wage bill.”

Smith further went onto suggest that Kieran Tierney, despite being highly regarded by Arsenal fans, may need to seek a move elsewhere to secure more playing time. Smith said, “It seems that he’s not quite an Arteta player in terms of his playing style… Defensively, one against one, he is better than Zinchenko… he might leave the club.”

By offloading these players, the Reds could not only create space in the squad but also generate funds to reinvest in new signings.

Smith’s recommendations align with Arteta’s desire to reshape the squad and build a team capable of challenging for major honors in the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will heed Smith’s advice, but his insights provide an interesting perspective on potential player movements at the club.

Personally I agree with Smith in almost all occasions. Apart from one case that is of Nuno Tavares. If Tierney departs the Emirates Stadium, having the Portuguese as a back-up and a different option to Zinchenko would only make Arsenal a more unpredictable side.

Do you agree?

Writer –Yash Bisht

