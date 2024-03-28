Report – Arsenal fans finally backing Arteta over crucial decision

One of the biggest decisions Mikel Arteta made at the start of this season was to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya in the Arsenal goal.

Ramsdale had been a fantastic goalkeeper for the Gunners for much of his time at the club.

He was a key contributor to Arsenal’s success last term when they nearly won the league and won the hearts of most of their fans.

So when Arteta decided to bring Raya to the club on loan from Brentford, most supporters sided with Ramsdale.

It was difficult to tell whether Raya was better, and the Spaniard’s start to life at the Emirates was shaky.

However, as time passed, he has proven to be the best goalkeeper in the team. His most recent heroics were to help Arsenal eliminate FC Porto in the Champions League and reach the quarterfinals.

Raya is now also battling to become Spain’s first choice, and a report in the Daily Mail claims Gunners’ supporters now believe Arteta made the right choice by making him their number one.

Raya has had to prove himself to most of us and deserves credit for the love and support he is enjoying at the Emirates now.

