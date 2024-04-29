After a pretty poor season, do you believe this Arsenal Women team can go ‘invincible’ next season?

Arsenal Women’s 2023–24 campaign hasn’t gone as planned. We expected Gunners such as Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to return from injury early this season, and they did. With the injury returns plus the arrival of five fantastic additions—Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Cloe Lacasse, and Laia Codina—we anticipated that Jonas Eidevall would finally have a strong squad to lead Arsenal to victory on a number of fronts this season.

But that wasn’t the case; our Gunner Women failed to make the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages, following their semi-final exit last season. They were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester City. Their WSL league ambitions suffered a setback when they lost 3-1 to Chelsea in March, marking their fourth loss of the season and eliminating them from the title race. The only silver lining for our Gunner Women this season was that they won the Continental Cup and will finish in the top three, allowing them to compete in Round 1 of the Women’s Champions League games next season, and hopefully reach the group stages and beyond.

Gooners will have to be satisfied with how this season has turned out. However, it is extremely clear that next season, something will have to give. Jonas Eidevall should have finally put together a strong team from his talented roster for the upcoming season.

Some think that the current Arsenal Women’s side possesses the potential to be as successful as the 2006/07 Arsenal Women’s Invincibles. In the 2006/07 Arsenal Women won all their 22 league games, scoring 199 goals and allowing only 10 in. Imagine our Gunner Women pulling off such a tremendous feat next season; it would be fantastic!

In an Arsenal interview, Cloe Lacasse was asked how this Arsenal team could become invincible, and her response was intriguing. She stated that in order for this team to become unbeatable, everyone in the club must simply believe; believing will make it happen.

“I think this team has immense talent, we all know that, but I think it’s about absolutely honing in on your processes and everybody also buying into that. So, I think it’s just about what’s happening in the background, what’s happening in people’s minds and making sure that absolutely, the entire roster, the entire staff, is buying into that process again,” said Lacasse.

“Because in football we all know that it’s not just about an 11, it’s absolutely everybody and everything that’s happening in the background, not necessarily on game day.”

I have faith in Arsenal’s ability to go undefeated in the upcoming season, but beyond mere belief, I feel this is only remotely possible if Jonas Eidevall can find his best team.

Do you believe Arsenal Women can go undefeated next season Gooners?

