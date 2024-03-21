Another Chelsea reject recommended to Arteta “I’d love to have him at Arsenal”

It’s the international break, a chance to relax from the Premier League title pressure and zero in on other issues. Other issues, like what we can look forward to in the summer transfer window, could see this Arsenal team be even better next season.

Arteta will almost certainly prioritize bolstering the attack. Former Arsenal prospect Jay Bothroyd has recommended one forward who could improve the Gunners’ current performance.

He believes Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who is now on loan at Barcelona, might be an important signing for Arsenal. Despite his struggles on loan at Chelsea last season, Bothroyd believes he saw a great player in the Portuguese international.

Bothroyd said about Felix on The Optus Sport Football Podcast: “I don’t know why he gets a lot of stick. I’ll be honest with you: when he came to England and was playing, I really liked him as a player.

“The bits that I saw — he’s really intelligent; he plays in that number 10 role like Griezmann, I would say. Not as good as Griezmann, but you can see that he’s still young and he’s got lots of ability.

“He has got speed; he can shoot; he can score from anywhere. I think he’s the kind of player that’s going to get better as he gets older.

“I’d love to have him at Arsenal, coming off that left. Because he’s got that intelligence, he can see a pass, he can shoot, he can go both ways. I’d love to see him at Arsenal.”

Felix, who can play as a striker, winger, and No. 10, may be an interesting target for Arteta because he is versatile.

He is now on a run of nine goals and five assists in 34 games for Barcelona; therefore, I believe he is a player worth watching.

However, his deal should only be considered if Atletico Madrid, who bought him for £113 million, imposes an acceptable price tag on his head.

