Arsenal could face competition from Spurs for World Cup star this summer

Despite the fact that Arsenal’s attacking force is stronger than ever thanks to the acquisition of Leandro Trossard, there is still chatter that the club will look to sign a striker in the summer. Arsenal has been linked with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Arsenal are reportedly big fans of the Argentinian, and they tried to sign him in 2021.

Arsenal has been provided with a good opportunity: Inter Milan needs a large sale to balance their books. With Arsenal, as per reports, talking with Martinez’s entourage, he becomes a prime prospect for sale. the footy journalist Paul Brown is aware of Arsenal’s interest in Martinez, and believes Arteta may be getting offensive power in his swoop. However, the PL pundit adds that Tottenham may try to hijack Arsenal’s deal, saying that our rivals may be disadvantaged if Spurs fail to qualify for the 2023–24 Champions League. Brown said on GMS, “I think he would be an absolutely phenomenal signing. He is someone that a lot of teams have looked at.

“Spurs are also very interested in him, and I think you wouldn’t rule them out if he were to become available. Getting into the Champions League is going to be key.”

Arsenal have a good chance of returning to the Champions League next season after six years in the cold. Quality players like Martinez have the potential to make Arsenal an immediate success in Europe. Martinez’s deal is said to be worth more than £70 million. Will Arsenal be able to afford it? Brown believes they will be able to afford him, saying on GMS, “Arsenal have been interested in Lautaro for a long time.

“Whether they’ve actually ever made a firm bid, I’m not sure. But certainly, there’s been talk of one, and I think he’s a player they would be willing to pay quite a lot of money for.”

Would Martinez be the clinical hitman Arsenal need for our assault on the Champions League next season?

