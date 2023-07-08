Arsenal legend tells Arteta not to try and change Declan Rice’s position

Our former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has expressed doubts about Mikel Arteta’s plan to deploy Declan Rice in a more attacking role in Arsenal’s midfield.

Rice is set to become Arsenal’s record signing in a £105 million deal from West Ham United. Arteta reportedly wants to unlock Rice’s attacking potential by playing him in a more advanced role.

Petit, who himself was converted from a left-back to a midfielder during his time at the Gunners, believes the Englishman lacks the technical quality to excel as a No.8.

According to Petit, Rice turned down Manchester City’s interest because he would have struggled to break into their starting lineup, given Rodri’s impressive performances as the holding midfielder.

“Pep [Guardiola] only likes to play with one holding midfielder, and Stones has shown he is more than capable of stepping in there when necessary, from defense as well,” Petit told DAZN Bet.

The Frenchman argues that the former West Ham man is best suited as a No.6 and questions whether he would have regular playing time at the heart of the champions. He points to the examples of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, who spent a significant portion of last season on the bench despite their quality performances.

Petit believes Arsenal is the best option for Rice, as he will have the opportunity to play every game in a team that suits him well. He highlights the Reds’ young squad, with whom the 24yo is already familiar from his experiences playing against them and alongside some of them for the England national team.

While Arteta’s plan to utilize Rice in a more advanced role may be ambitious, it remains to be seen how the midfielder will adapt to the new role and whether he can prove Petit’s doubts wrong.

Arsenal fans will be eager to see how Rice’s arrival will impact the team and whether he can fulfill his potential and his fee in North London.

