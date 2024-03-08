Atletico Madrid is set to challenge Arsenal for Turkish teenager

Arsenal is encountering increased competition in their pursuit of Besiktas striker Semih Kılıçsoy, who continues to impress with his performances. The 18-year-old has been in excellent form this season, netting nine goals in 15 league matches.

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Kılıçsoy and sees him as a valuable addition to their squad. However, competition for his signature is intensifying, with Tottenham also expressing interest in the young striker. Now, a report from Aksam suggests that Atletico Madrid has entered the race for his signature.

Atletico Madrid is known for nurturing young talents and transforming them into superstars. The Spanish side is poised to challenge Arsenal for Kılıçsoy’s services, potentially convincing the teenager that a move to La Liga could offer a faster route to first-team football. The competition for the promising striker’s signature appears to be heating up.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Atletico is one of Europe’s top clubs, so Semih Kılıçsoy has a big decision to make in choosing his next team.

We have to keep trying our best and convince him that we are the go-to club for any player to develop well, although it might be difficult to get him chances to play on our team right now.

