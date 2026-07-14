Barcelona opens the door to sell long-term Arsenal target

Ferran Torres could be allowed to leave Barcelona this summer, providing a significant boost for Arsenal, who have maintained a long-standing interest in the Spanish attacker.

Torres has been one of Barcelona’s important players and has continued to produce strong performances since joining the club from Manchester City. His displays have ensured he remains highly regarded, and he is currently representing Spain at the World Cup while Arsenal continue to monitor his situation.

Barcelona soften their stance

For much of his time at Barcelona, the club have been determined to keep Torres and has shown little willingness to consider offers for the forward. Regardless of speculation surrounding his future, the Spanish club have consistently viewed him as an important part of their plans.

However, that position now appears to be changing. As reported by The Athletic, Barcelona could be prepared to allow Torres to leave during the current transfer window, suggesting the club may now be more open to discussing his future than they have been in previous years.

Barcelona’s approach has also evolved following changes to their attacking options. Although they have lost Robert Lewandowski, they have signed Anthony Gordon and have reached an agreement to sign Karim Adeyemi this summer, giving them additional depth in forward areas.

Arsenal could increase transfer efforts

Those arrivals appear to have strengthened Barcelona’s confidence that they can cope without Torres if a suitable offer is received. While the club will still look to retain their most important players, they are reportedly prepared to consider serious bids from Arsenal or any other interested club.

Arsenal could become increasingly active in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements over the coming weeks. With Leandro Trossard close to leaving and the club still expecting to receive transfer fees for Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, they may have greater flexibility to pursue a move for Torres.

Should those departures be completed, Arsenal would have the opportunity to reshape their attacking options, and Torres could emerge as one of their leading targets before the transfer window closes.

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