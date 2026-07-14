Turkish club closes in on overcoming final hurdle to sign Arsenal star

Besiktas have taken a step closer to completing a move for Leandro Trossard, as reported by Ben Jacobs, who states that the Turkish club are now close to finalising an agreement on personal terms.

While he was still competing for Belgium at the World Cup, Arsenal agreed a deal worth around 20 million euros with the Turkish club for his signature. With one year remaining on his contract, it was an offer that Arsenal felt they could not reject, and the club accepted it while hoping the player would also agree to the transfer.

Arsenal preparing for a change in attack

The Gunners are planning to strengthen the left wing during the current transfer window, and Trossard has long been viewed as one of the players they intend to replace as part of their plans to refresh the squad.

The Belgian played an important role in the team that recently won the title, but Arsenal are understood to be seeking an upgrade in that position. As a result, the prospect of Trossard leaving the Emirates is not considered a surprise, given the club’s ambitions to continue improving the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Personal terms close to being completed

According to the report, discussions over personal terms have made significant progress, bringing Trossard closer to completing his departure. Following a breakthrough in negotiations, he is now expected to finalise his exit from Arsenal within the next few days.

Once his transfer is completed, Arsenal are expected to accelerate their pursuit of another attacking player as they continue their plans to reshape the squad. Strengthening the forward line remains a priority, and further movement is anticipated before the transfer window closes.

The report also indicates that Arsenal hope Gabriel Martinelli will find a new club, with the forward viewed as another player who could leave. Should both departures be completed, the Gunners would have additional room to pursue new attacking reinforcements as they continue preparing for the upcoming season.

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