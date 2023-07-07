Blow for Arsenal as Barcelona gets closer to signing their long-term target

Arsenal has suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda, as the talented full-back’s fine season with Real Valladolid has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe. However, it seems Arsenal may miss out on securing his signature in this transfer window.

Following Valladolid’s relegation from La Liga, Fresneda has emerged as one of the most sought-after young full-backs in Europe. Arsenal had identified him as a target to bolster their squad with promising talents. However, their hopes of signing the Spaniard may be dashed.

According to Marca, Fresneda’s representatives have been engaged in discussions with Barcelona, and the Catalan club appears to be making progress in their pursuit of the player. This development suggests that Arsenal, along with other clubs like Borussia Dortmund, are likely to miss out on securing the signing of another highly-regarded young talent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda did well last season and is a player who might thrive on our books. The full-back has so much development to do and Mikel Arteta would be a good manager for him.

But in Barca, he would not have to learn a new language and the change of environment would be little.

