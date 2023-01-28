Brighton banish Arsenal midfield target Caicedo from training

Brighton has asked Arsenal target Moises Caicedo to stay away from training until the 2nd of February, when the transfer window would have closed.

The midfielder has emerged as a target for the Gunners in the last few days and they had a bid worth around £60 million turned down by the Seagulls, who are looking for £80 million to sell the Ecuadorian.

Arsenal is battling Chelsea to add him to their squad, but Brighton insists he is not for sale unless their asking price is met and has now taken more serious action.

The midfielder had put out an emotional plea asking them to accept the record offers for his signature, giving reasons for wanting a step up.

However, Brighton isn’t falling for it and has now banned him from their training ground until the start of next month, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo would be a terrific addition to our squad as we look to add some depth to our midfield and it is sad that Brighton is denying him a move.

We now have to consider if it is worth making an improved offer for him as he is one of the best men in his position in the league right now.

