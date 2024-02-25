Fulham hands Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign midfielder

Arsenal has been monitoring Fulham star Joao Palhinha over the past few months, especially after his failed transfer to Bayern Munich during the summer. The Portuguese midfielder has established himself as one of the standout performers in his role in England.

Palhinha’s proposed move to Bayern Munich was initially set, but it fell through as Fulham couldn’t secure a replacement in time. This turn of events has put Arsenal in a favourable position, with Football Insider reporting that the Gunners are still keen on acquiring his signature.

The latest update suggests that Fulham is now open to selling Palhinha, and they anticipate the midfielder departing in the upcoming summer transfer window. This development serves as a significant boost to Arsenal, potentially providing them with the opportunity to secure the services of a solid midfielder in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palhinha is a superb midfielder who has been outstanding in matches against us and other top opponents, so we will be lucky to have him in our squad.

The poor fitness record of Thomas Partey means we have to replace the Ghanaian, and Palinha is a fine substitute for the former Atletico Madrid man.

However, Fulham’s willingness to sell does not mean he will be cheap, and we must be prepared to pay a good fee to sign him.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…