Ian Wright Names Who He Thinks Is Arsenal’s Best Summer Buy

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Kai Havertz as his pick for the club’s best summer signing. The Gunners have made some big moves in the transfer market this summer, bringing in the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

However, Wright believes that Havertz is the player who has the potential to make the biggest impact. The German international has struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea since his £71 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. However, Wright believes that he can be a star at Arsenal.

“I feel very, very confident about that midfield and what that midfield can produce,” Wright said. “Especially with [Kai] Havertz, Havertz in that role, I think we are going to be very surprised in his quality as well.

“Arsenal fans are going to love him, we haven’t seen nothing from him at Chelsea. Yes, he’s scored the winning goal in a Champions League and stuff like that.

“But, he’s not a nine, he’s not a false nine. He’s either a ten drifting in like he did for Leverkusen scored lots of goals in his first couple of seasons.

“But I can see him as an eight, arriving with [Gabriel] Jesus coming out, leaving those spaces.

“I cannot help but get excited.”

Wright’s comments echo those of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has said that he believes Havertz can be a “top, top player” for the club. Havertz has shown flashes of his potential in his time at Chelsea, but he has not yet been able to find a consistent role in the team.

However, with Arteta’s guidance and the support of Arsenal’s already super-talented attacking option, Havertz has the chance to fulfill his potential at the Emirates Stadium. If he can do that, he could be a key player in Arsenal’s quest to return to the top of English football.

