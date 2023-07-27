Inter Milan confident Balogun will push through a move to join them

Folarin Balogun is expected to leave the club in this transfer window, and Inter Milan has expressed interest in signing him.

Balogun impressed several clubs with his outstanding performances while on loan at Reims last season, making him a sought-after talent in the transfer market.

Arsenal is optimistic that they can command a transfer fee of around 40 million euros for his departure, as Balogun is not open to another loan spell. With limited game time guaranteed at the Emirates, the club sees finding a new permanent home for the striker as the best solution.

Inter Milan, having withdrawn from the race for Romelu Lukaku, now views Balogun as their top choice. The striker also seems keen to leave Arsenal for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

According to a report from Sport Witness, there is still a gap in valuation between Arsenal and Inter Milan regarding the player. However, Inter remains hopeful that Balogun will push for the move to San Siro, allowing them to secure the transfer deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in fine form in the last year and has to go because he still is not good enough for our team.

The striker was superb in France, but Ligue 1 does not come close to the Premier League in terms of quality and he will not shine that much in England’s top flight if we keep him in the squad.

