Is Folarin Balogun staying in France better for his future careeer?

Folarin Balogun’s future seems far from Arsenal. The Arsenal striker has made a name for himself this season. His brilliant loan spell at Stade de Reims has made him stand out as one of the finest strikers in a top European league. In 34 Ligue 1 games, the 21-year-old has managed 19 goals and two assists.

A gunner may look at these numbers and ask himself, “Why can’t Arteta give this boy a chance? He sure has something to offer”

As we still wait to see if Balogun will be part of Arteta’s squad next season, ex-Liverpool star John Barnes MBE believes Balogun should stick where he is or look for another club where he is suited. He said so because he doesn’t see the Hale End graduate benching either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah. “Balogun is doing really well for Reims because the way they are playing suits him very well,” Barnes told Betting Expert.

“But just because he is doing well for Reims, that doesn’t mean he all of a sudden will come back to England and perform in the same way.”

“Tammy Abraham is doing well at Roma and Smalling as well because they are playing a kind of football that suits them, which is what matters.”

“So, just because he is doing well overseas doesn’t mean that he will come back to Arsenal and play instead of Jesus or Nketiah.

“I think he should either stay there or move to a club that suits him very well, and I don’t necessarily think that he is going back to Arsenal.”

Do you agree that Balogun doesn’t suit Arsenal’s style like Barnes does? And how much can Arsenal pocket if they sell him?

Darren N

