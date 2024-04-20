Is this Bundesliga hitman the sensible choice for Arsenal?

It would surprise many if Arsenal did not buy a great striker this summer.

This season, Arsenal has been fantastic, but one issue — not being clinical — has been holding them back at times; it has cost them in games like versus Aston Villa (home and away) and Newcastle (home). The Gunners have done an excellent job of creating chances, but they have lacked the clinical player to convert them into goals. That cannot continue next season.

Speculation has it that Arsenal is already considering which No. 9 to sign this summer. A claim has just emerged suggesting that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko could, in the end, be the answer to Arsenal’s striker search.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are considering recruiting the Slovenian hitman. Two factors influence the North Londoners to want to sign him, according to the report. They appreciate his ability to also play out wide, and they believe his wage demands are lower than those of their other top targets.

Sesko is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most promising strikers this season. In 26 league appearances, he has nine goals and two assists. Last season, in his final full season with RB Salzburg, he scored 16 goals and assisted three times in 30 league appearances.

In the summer, Arsenal needs to add quality players to improve even further next season, and someone like Sesko may be the sensible option.

Darren N

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…