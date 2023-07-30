Man City shuts door on another player signing for Arsenal

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal has benefited from signing players from Manchester City, which has contributed to their resurgence as title contenders in the Premier League.

Players like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal from City, have made notable contributions to the team’s improved performance. Their presence has raised the overall quality of the squad, leading to a more competitive showing in the league.

The success of these signings has raised questions about whether Arsenal could have challenged City without their assistance.

Despite this, Arsenal remains keen on adding other players from City to their squad. Joao Cancelo has been linked with a potential move to the Emirates during this transfer window. However, a report from Football London states that Cancelo will stay at the Etihad.

The report explains that Cancelo has demonstrated the right attitude during pre-season and has been performing well in training for the Citizens. As a result, the club has made the decision to retain the Portuguese star rather than sell him to Arsenal.

Thus, it seems that Cancelo will not be making a move to Arsenal, and the Gunners will have to explore other options to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is one of the country’s finest fullbacks and would have been a superb addition to our squad if we added him to the group.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the possible departure of Kyle Walker will make Manchester City keep him.

