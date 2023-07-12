Martinelli and Zinchenko back to full fitness but Arsenal still waiting on Saliba and Tomiyasu

Arsenal are now in Germany preparing for our first preseason game against Nurnberg, and it is great to see that Mikel Arteta is set to have hopefully a new giant squad to choose from by the time the season starts. Kai Havertz in over there, and hopefully Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber will link up before we travel to the USA.

Otherwise we can also welcome back Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko to training with the first team. Gabriel Martinelli, who underwent surgery for an ankle injury, has successfully recovered and is now fit. Similarly, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was sidelined due to a calf injury, has also regained his fitness and is available for selection. The updates on Martinelli and Zinchenko will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, as both players are key contributors to the team’s success. Their return to full fitness will provide a much-needed boost to the squad.

William Saliba has also been given a positive update but he is slowly being coaxed bac to full fitness after his delicate back injury, which will have to be carefully managed, and Tomiyasu, who had surgery on a knee injury he sustained in March, is also being slowly introduced to gentle exercises, and it is touch and go if the Japanese international will be ready for the start of the season.

We have also recently heard that Lokonga has not travelled with the squad. “Due to a muscular injury, I’ll sadly not be part of the summer camp with the team in Germany,” he posted on Instagram.

“I’m [focused] now on my recovery to prepare the season and be ready to help the team at my fullest capacity.”

Sambi Lokonga says he didn’t travel with the Arsenal squad to Germany due to a muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/dFe1xHg8QY — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 10, 2023

There were rumours that Sambi could be leaving Arsenal this summer, so I wonder if there are more reasons why he hasn’t travelled, but nobody knows anything at the moment.

It is interesting that the Gunners have taken a 30 man squad to Germany just to play one game, but I’m sure a lot of them will be getting lots of training time as we begin our build up to our crucial opening League games.

