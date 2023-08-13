Arteta’s says that Nketiah is the great example to all Arsenal’s squad players

Last season, Arteta only had specific players his squad could trust. However, that has changed with the new arrivals Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and David Raya, plus players like Emile Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira looking reborn, not forgetting the winter arrivals Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard, who must now feel at home, Mikel Arteta now possesses a huge quality squad; we can’t argue about that. Now the headache is keeping all of his players happy.

In a “coded message” directed to his players, the Spaniard has hinted that he won’t pick names but will pick players who convince him on the training pitch that they deserve to play. After the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, the Arsenal boss made a claim while speaking of how determined Eddie Nketiah has been to play, hence why he had no choice but to play him this weekend — a decision that was significant to Arsenal picking their first win of the season; Nketiah scored the first of Arsenal’s two goals versus Forest.

“Eddie sums up what we want this season in terms of the squad,” said Arteta. “He was a player who was really disappointed not to start against Manchester City in the absence of Gabby, but he had an incredible impact in the game against City, and he trained this week like a beast.

“A lot of players ask, ‘Why am I not playing?’ and the thing is that Eddie is telling you, ‘Look at all the reasons I’m giving you to play me’. When you play him, after, you know you’re going to have that response because he’s not looking for excuses or anything; he’s looking at his own performance and what he can do for the team. This is the example that everyone has to look at.”

Players like Emile Smith-Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, and David Raya will all want to make it to Arteta’s starting 11. They now know how to do that.

