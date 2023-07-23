Ornstein reveals that Chelsea are beating Arsenal in the race for Ajax star

Chelsea look to hijack deal for Arsenal target; should Arsenal move fast?

According to The Athletic, initial dialogue has taken place between Chelsea and Ajax for the signing of Mohammed Kudus.

The winger has been a target for a number of top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal, but it appears like their London rivals are leading the race for his signature.

The report by David Ornstein further stated that personal terms are close to being agreed. Which would be a worry for Arsenal.

🚨 EXCL: Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express interest in signing Mohammed Kudus. No offer yet but dialogue has taken place. 22yo attacking midfielder among options Chelsea considering + agreement close on personal terms @TheAthleticFC #CFC #Ajax https://t.co/sSg1tWhvpL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 22, 2023

The North London outfit have been looking at several options in the market to further strengthen their team. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Ajax’s Kudus were two names that have been linked to a move for some time now.

But the runners-up in the Premier League have constraints as they look to remove extra fat from their squad.

Players such as Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Thomas Partey and Rob Holding have been attracting attention, but none of them are close to departing the Emirates Stadium.

If they are unable to offload the players in the coming weeks, they might have to deal with seeing their top targets join other clubs. Which would not be a pretty sight.

It would be interesting to see whether Arsenal make an offer for Kudus, after Chelsea seriously entered the race to sign him.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for the Dutch team last season, in 42 appearances. He is certainly a player on the rise.

He looks destined for the top of the game, but where that will be is still a mystery. Arsenal fans would certainly want to see him in a red and white jersey.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…