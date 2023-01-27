Romano confirms official Arsenal better Chelsea’s bid for PL midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has told his followers that Arsenal have tabled an offer of £60 Million for the services of Moises Caicedo, around £5 Million more than rivals Chelsea had offered earlier this week.

The Gunners have already lost out to the Blues in the transfer market this month, with Mikhailo Mudryk ending up in West London after we failed to agree terms with his previous club Shakhtar Donetsk. This time it could go the other way however, with us closing in on the Ecuadorian midfielder.

More on Moises Caicedo and Arsenal exclusive story ⚪️🔴 ▫️ #AFC bid: £60m fixed fee, no add-ons. ⛔️ Brighton rejected £55m bid from Chelsea, they want to keep Moises. ▫️ Caicedo has new agents — he told Brighton he’d “love to take the opportunity”. 🎥 https://t.co/RjaeQdMhef pic.twitter.com/aBvuAva6PW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

I have to say, I’m a big fan of Caicedo. I believe he could have more of an impact on the way the rest of the campaign could play out than Mudryk, given that the Ukrainian is a raw talent that will take time to have such an impact in a new division.

Whether the Blues will up their own offer and mount a serious challenge for his signature should our bid be accepted however is another issue, and I’m not allowing myself to get ahead of things on this one just yet.

Patrick

