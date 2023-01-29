Sportsmail experts name Arsenal star as best young player of the season

Bukayo Saka has been the best youngster in the Premier League this season, according to Sports Mail’s Joe Bernstein.

The Arsenal man has been in terrific form and is helping the Gunners to reach new heights this term.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been atop the EPL table for much of the season and Saka has contributed with seven goals and seven assists from 19 league games so far.

This makes him one of the important contributors to the team and the youngster has impressed many fans and pundits.

The Premier League is awash with talented players from all over the world in their teens or early 20s and Sports Mail decided to ask their experts about the best young players in the league this term.

Bernstein said:

“Bukayo Saka. At 21, he’s already the most important player for the Premier League leaders, which is some going.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many fans and pundits will pick Saka as the best man in the league among the youngsters in the competition, so this is not a surprise.

The Englishman continues to develop well and show some remarkable form, which could help Arsenal win the Premier League at the end of this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids