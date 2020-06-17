Video: Disaster end to first half as Luiz gifts City opener

David Luiz has given Manchester City an easy lead this evening, failing to clear the ball got Raheem Sterling to beat Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

The game didn’t start particularly well with our side forced to make a substitution within the opening seven minutes, with Granit Xhaka hauled off n replaced by Dani Ceballos, before Pablo Mari followed inside the opening 20 minutes.

David Luiz was the man to come in for the on-loan defender, and boy do we wish he wasn’t…

We did look set to go into the break level, despite our rivals growing into the game, but thanks to the Brazilian’s failure to make the clearance, we find ourselves behind.

Oh how different things could have been…

Patrick