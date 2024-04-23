West Ham is prepared to challenge Arsenal for another striker

West Ham is in search of a striker, much like Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs.

The Hammers have been tracking some targets who have also appeared on Arsenal’s shopping list.

Dominic Solanke is on the shopping lists of both clubs and now, West Ham is also following a new striker who has been on Arsenal’s radar.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham is now keen on Santiago Gimenez, as he cannot stop scoring for Feyenoord.

The Mexican is one of the finest strikers outside Europe’s top five leagues, and he is expected to move to a bigger club at the end of this campaign.

Arsenal is interested in acquiring his signature, although they haven’t yet decided if he is the striker their team needs at the moment.

If Arsenal do make a move for Gimenez then you have to think they will see off West Ham, though as lot will come down to which club offers the best package.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gimenez has done well at Feyenoord, but he is probably not at a level to be our first-choice striker because playing in a top Premier League club is a different level.

