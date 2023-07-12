Would Bukayo Saka have joined Man City if Arsenal had missed out on Top Four?

Although Mikel Arteta has been mentioned as a factor in players wanting to stay at the Emirates, don’t you think it would have been difficult for Arsenal to keep some of their best talent if they didn’t have Champions League football next season?
By the beginning of this year, it was clear that Arsenal’s future was bright. Bright in the sense that even if they did not win the league, it was almost certain that they would qualify for next season’s Champions League.
It’s no coincidence that six players have signed new contracts in the last few months: Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka (who Dean Jones says could have moved to Manchester City if Arsenal didn’t qualify for the Champions League), Aaron Ramsdale, and Reiss-Nelson, but it’s worth noting that none of them put pen to paper until we were guaranteed a place in the Top Four of the EPL.
As previously said, Dean Jones, speaking about Saka promising his future to Arsenal, says that the 21-year-old would have easily pushed for the exit door if he wasn’t guaranteed a place in the next Champions League competition.
Jones claimed: “If they hadn’t made top four last season, I think he would’ve left by now. I think this summer you would have seen Saka playing somewhere else. I think he would’ve been at Man City because they liked him. He wouldn’t have been able to wait any longer.”
Is the Champions League element a key thing that has made Arteta’s project more appealing, to the point that even transfer targets prefer Arsenal over teams like Manchester City?
Darren N
Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s just a case of may or may not but one thing that was certain is that so many clubs would have been in for him and I won’t blame him for leaving. But one thing that is sure is that Saka will walk straight in any team first 11 in Europe maybe with the exception of real Madrid.
Wasn’t worried about saka but more Saliba but both have signed now ,along with Martinelli (best of the bunch )so alls good ,I don’t think missing out on top four would have had much influence as footballers are today driven by as much money as they can get ,and Arsenal have been pushing that boundary again ,maybe they should have held out before we signed Haverzt and rice because by all accounts they are on 100k plus more a week ,(maybe they need better agents )missed a trick there but I’m sure they can manage to pay their grocery bills on 200k a week .
Dan I seriously hope this won’t cause an issue for arsenal later. The wages we cut down is going up again.
Going up mate and will be our highest year in our clubs history according to reports regarding wages .
At City he would be on more money and also an excellent chance of winning silverware, so for me the love of his boyhood club wup was his motivation – not everyone is motivated by money 😐
Me2 don’t be deceived every footballer is motivated by money yes you are right he may love arsenal and feel like he’s the face of arsenal but if the likes of real or city comes for him in the future and bring an offer that we can’t match he will definitely go.
Not only CL football is keeping our top players. I think the way Arsenal played and competed for the PL all season long may have persuaded them that the team is on the brink of achieving things, especially with some additional squad strengthening