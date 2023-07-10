Xhaka reveals the reason he left Arsenal and it is not his wife

When initial rumours emerged regarding Granit Xhaka’s potential departure from Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, reports suggested that the midfielder’s move was driven by his wife’s desire to return to Germany. Considering that Xhaka had joined Arsenal from Germany and had met his partner there, the rationale behind the move seemed logical.

However, Xhaka refuted these reports even while he was still an Arsenal player, without providing an explanation for his departure. Arsenal fans expressed their desire for him to remain at the club for another season, but the midfielder ultimately completed the transfer, transitioning to the German top flight as Arsenal sought to move on without him.

Recognised as one of Arsenal’s finest players, Xhaka has now provided further insights into the reasons behind his departure.

He said, as quoted by 90Min: “There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true.

“The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new.

“The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes [sporting director] and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka earned a long-term contract at Leverkusen, he could never get a long-term deal at the Emirates and we long plotted a move for Declan Rice, so the club was prepared for his departure.

He did well on our books, but we need to hand as much or even more support to Declan Rice now when he completes his transfer to the Emirates.

