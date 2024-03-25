Arsenal given a touch of bad news ahead of the visit of Bayern Munich

Reports from Germany have provided the Gooners with some disappointing news, stating that Bayern Munich’s custodian, Manuel Neuer, should be fit for the Champions League quarterfinals against Arsenal.

The Mirror reports that the veteran German goalkeeper should be fit and ready to go for the German giants’ April 9th visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Would I be wrong to suggest that Bayern Munich is our Gunners’ toughest Champions League opponent since their long-awaited return to the top European competition?

Anyway, Bayern will love it if several of Arsenal’s key players are absent when they face them. Our Gunners will also enjoy Bayern missing some of their key players.

Unlike Arsenal, the Bundesliga team hasn’t been flying high this season, but they have a solid squad and enough experience to deny Arteta and the boys the chance to play in the UCL semifinals.

When Neuer withdrew from the German National Team training during the March international break due to injury, most Gooners breathed a sigh of relief.

Neuer is an asset to the Thomas Tuchel-led side. Aside from his excellent shot-stopping abilities, he is an expert at playing with the ball at his feet (he popularised the style).

Whether Neuer plays or not and ifBayern fields a stronger or weaker squad, Arsenal just needs to win the game with their strengths. To defeat Bayern and send a message to the rest of Europe, the Gunners must simply bring their A-game and perform as they have in key games, like wins over Liverpool, City, and even FC Porto.

COYG!

Darren N

