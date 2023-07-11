Should Arsenal fan’s minimum expectation be to remain in the Champions League?

Arsenal will be under a lot of pressure next season. But the question is, “After the business done this summer, with the club spending around £200 million on Rice, Timber, and Havertz and still looking to spend more, what is the fans’ minimum expectation for Arteta and his boys next term?”

I personally believe Arsenal should win the Community Shield and the Premier League next season. I also want them to lift the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. In the Champions League, I’d like to see the team advance past the group stages and go as far as they can. So winning the league, the Community Shield, and a league cup (if not both) is my bare minimum.

But when the ex-Arsenal striker Alan Smith was asked the same question, he believes that remaining in the Champions League should be Arsenal’s bare minimum next term.

Smith told Gambling Zone: “The minimum would be to finish in the Champions League again now that they’re there. It’s taken a while for Arsenal to return to the competition. I think we almost took Champions League qualification for granted under Wenger. Even when the team wasn’t having a go at the title, they always finished in the top four.

“It’s great to be back in the Champions League. Obviously with the revenue that generates and the fact you can attract better players, Arsenal need to stay at that level.

There’s no question that they should be looking to challenge for the title like they did last year and try take it as far as they possibly can. There might be a few more contenders this year, Liverpool and the like. Going forward, the objective will be to be a consistently strong team that’s in that Champions League and to have a real push for the title.”

So, how about you? What is your minimal expectation for the team next season?

